Letter: Teachers work plenty hard

After reading the letter to the editor from Regina Werum ("Erdman bill fails teachers," Feb. 20) reacting to Sen. Steve Erdman’s bill to mandate starting and ending dates of school as well as time set aside for staff development, I have some supporting thoughts.

Teachers, depending upon their school district, usually get a paycheck 12 months a year. The bottom line though is teachers have no paid holidays, no paid vacations and no paid summer vacation. Teachers are contractually paid only for days in the negotiated contract. If they work days or time outside of the contract such as summer school or coaching, they are paid extra for that time. Teachers usually have leave time available for illness or other specified days.

The whole issue people seem to have of summers off usually centers around getting paid in the summer for not working. In reality from day one of the new school year a teacher’s monthly paycheck amount is around 75% of what they have actually worked for those days as the district banks that extra 25% to then pay teachers evenly over the 12 months of the year. Lincoln Public Schools implemented a plan years ago that would allow teachers to request the rest of their salary for the last two months to be paid with their 10th month, which is a small improvement.

Teachers regularly work more than 52 hours a week for the 40 or so weeks of the school year. These include hours outside of their duty day. It involves working at home, planning and grading papers. Regular industry jobs are typically 40 hours for 52 weeks. 52 times 40 comes out to the same annual work time no matter which number comes first.

Teachers work hard and long for our kids.

Thomas M. Meyer, Lincoln

