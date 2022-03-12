 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

  • 0
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

It is not fitting for the Legislature to prohibit or restrict teachers with regard to the materials or subjects as they teach our state's and nation's history or current realities.

Students are expected to become informed, educated, responsible and engaged citizens, and this requires a well-rounded education that should include engagement in our governmental processes, not a restricted, cherry-picked curriculum.

Many of us who have long considered ourselves to be educated and responsible, as well as reasonably informed, have learned that there were significant gaps in our education and that newer realities require us to continue to educate ourselves and to become more engaged.

Our young people already understand a great deal more than we did at their age about the realities of race, gender, identity, religious, cultural, social differences and the associated discrimination and abuse that have been significant and, too often, hidden, ignored, whitewashed, or denied parts of our history. We need to acknowledge those facts of history in order to move forward with truth, rather than misinformation, and to make a better society for us all.

People are also reading…

If you are going to address critical race theory, please be sure you understand what it is and what it is not. LB1077 should be defeated.

Elaine Monnier, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

Letter: Parking a pain downtown

I love a vibrant downtown as much as anyone. However, it’s increasingly difficult to enjoy much of what downtown Lincoln has to offer. Between…

Letter: Books need closer scrutiny

Letter: Books need closer scrutiny

Kudos to Kirk Penner for providing a wakeup call to parents about the books that might be in their school libraries. He expressed concern at a…

Letter: What about caring for all?

Letter: What about caring for all?

Regardless of the details, there is a moral imperative for people of good will to be on the right side of an issue. Unfortunately the Catholic…

Letter: Opening a dangerous door

Letter: Opening a dangerous door

The government that can forbid a woman to have a safe, legal abortion today is a government that can force her to have an abortion against her…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News