Letter: Teachers must teach truth

It is not fitting for the Legislature to prohibit or restrict teachers with regard to the materials or subjects as they teach our state's and nation's history or current realities.

Students are expected to become informed, educated, responsible and engaged citizens, and this requires a well-rounded education that should include engagement in our governmental processes, not a restricted, cherry-picked curriculum.

Many of us who have long considered ourselves to be educated and responsible, as well as reasonably informed, have learned that there were significant gaps in our education and that newer realities require us to continue to educate ourselves and to become more engaged.

Our young people already understand a great deal more than we did at their age about the realities of race, gender, identity, religious, cultural, social differences and the associated discrimination and abuse that have been significant and, too often, hidden, ignored, whitewashed, or denied parts of our history. We need to acknowledge those facts of history in order to move forward with truth, rather than misinformation, and to make a better society for us all.

If you are going to address critical race theory, please be sure you understand what it is and what it is not. LB1077 should be defeated.

Elaine Monnier, Lincoln

