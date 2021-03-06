Letter: Teachers deserve vaccine faster

This letter is being written to protest in the strongest way possible the vaccine rollout the state is currently implementing. Just so there is no mistake, I am a 65-year-old male with underlying conditions who is also a utility worker.

Recently, I received my first shot of the vaccine. Also to be clear, I am very grateful ... but what the heck are the governor and health director thinking placing teachers in such a low placement for the receiving of vaccines?

It is bad enough that teachers are placed down the line for shots, but this also includes early childhood teachers. Can you imagine the stress of a teacher trying to keep masks on children as young as 18 months? The child may have a low risk of getting sick, but that doesn't stop them from carrying and transmitting the disease.

With the governor making the decisions on who gets shots, does the fact that the Nebraska State Education Association supported Gov. Pete Ricketts' opponent in the last election have anything to do with teachers being at risk for very little reason. Really makes one think.

John F. Bruner, Lincoln