Letter: Teachers deserve more support
Letter: Teachers deserve more support

As a retired teacher from a private church school system with 30 years' experience, I can't help but feel sorry for the teachers who are discouraged from stress with some ready to quit ("State teachers 'in crisis,'" Dec. 10).

Among the valid reasons for being stressed, one that stood out to me was the requirements of getting or keeping certification of the Praxis CORE test, which teachers would like to see less emphasis on or even its elimination.

Having taken the test plus another like it in a western state, I can tell you firsthand that most of the questions are irrelevant, and most do not apply to a teacher's given subject. The test I took in a Western state was so outdated that most states, including Nebraska, had done away with that version many years before. And these tests are not the type that one can prepare for ahead of time due to the type of questions given.

These teachers have legitimate complaints in all areas listed. I have been privileged to have taken summer classes, both with my own school system and others from the public school system. I have met teachers who are very personable and professional, very conscientious and dedicated to their profession.

Kudos to all teachers who are putting for their best efforts to live up to their profession. And to those who are considering quitting, thank you for a job well done. If you should consider staying on, I, for one, would welcome you with open arms.

Dale Eddy, Lincoln

Education logo 2020 with lockers
