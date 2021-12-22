Letter: Teachers deserve more support

As a retired teacher from a private church school system with 30 years' experience, I can't help but feel sorry for the teachers who are discouraged from stress with some ready to quit ("State teachers 'in crisis,'" Dec. 10).

Among the valid reasons for being stressed, one that stood out to me was the requirements of getting or keeping certification of the Praxis CORE test, which teachers would like to see less emphasis on or even its elimination.

Having taken the test plus another like it in a western state, I can tell you firsthand that most of the questions are irrelevant, and most do not apply to a teacher's given subject. The test I took in a Western state was so outdated that most states, including Nebraska, had done away with that version many years before. And these tests are not the type that one can prepare for ahead of time due to the type of questions given.