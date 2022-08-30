Letter: Teachers deserve more support

The problem I'm responding to was detailed in an Aug. 20 story ("Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students.")

I've been aware of this situation for many years. But reading the word "plead" just really stirred my emotions. Nebraska has the fifth-lowest starting salary in the country for teachers, according to the National Education Association. Why?

Because it's not in the budget, teachers have to ask for donations or pay out-of-pocket for items they would like in the classrooms for their young students, e.g., tissues, color markers, puzzles, colorful construction paper, jump ropes, etc.

Teachers want their classrooms to be inviting places, where the kids want to be. Compare a teacher's salary to what it would cost to enroll a classroom full of kids in a child care facility.

The teachers of these young children have a huge responsibility, and it shouldn't be too much to ask that they be provided a small discretionary fund for purchasing those little things that often mean a lot to the children. It would be a very inexpensive way to not only support our teachers financially, but also to convey our gratitude.

Public education supplies should be paid for by the public, not the teachers. Good teachers become creative when it comes to keeping young minds engaged and motivated, because outside the classroom these kids have access to enjoyable and stimulating technology games.

Keep them engaged in the classroom or they become bored and tune out. Let's do a better job in supporting our teachers to prevent them from becoming disheartened and checking out.

Linda Lupher, Lincoln