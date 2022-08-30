 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Teachers deserve more support

  • 0
Elliott Elementary, 8.12

Special-education teacher Emily Wilson organizes a corner of a classroom at Elliott Elementary School on Friday. The biggest area of need staffing-wise at LPS is special programs, which includes special education and early childhood education and typically requires highly specialized training.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The problem I'm responding to was detailed in an Aug. 20 story ("Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students.")

I've been aware of this situation for many years. But reading the word "plead" just really stirred my emotions. Nebraska has the fifth-lowest starting salary in the country for teachers, according to the National Education Association. Why?

Because it's not in the budget, teachers have to ask for donations or pay out-of-pocket for items they would like in the classrooms for their young students, e.g., tissues, color markers, puzzles, colorful construction paper, jump ropes, etc.

Teachers want their classrooms to be inviting places, where the kids want to be. Compare a teacher's salary to what it would cost to enroll a classroom full of kids in a child care facility.

People are also reading…

The teachers of these young children have a huge responsibility, and it shouldn't be too much to ask that they be provided a small discretionary fund for purchasing those little things that often mean a lot to the children. It would be a very inexpensive way to not only support our teachers financially, but also to convey our gratitude.

Public education supplies should be paid for by the public, not the teachers. Good teachers become creative when it comes to keeping young minds engaged and motivated, because outside the classroom these kids have access to enjoyable and stimulating technology games.

Keep them engaged in the classroom or they become bored and tune out. Let's do a better job in supporting our teachers to prevent them from becoming disheartened and checking out.

Linda Lupher, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Pillen wrong not to debate

Letter: Pillen wrong not to debate

Why would we want to elect Jim Pillen as our governor when he refuses (or is he afraid?) to debate in public? We need to see how a candidate c…

Letter: Halfway to a conclusion

Letter: Halfway to a conclusion

In ancient Greece there was a conspiracy to undermine common sense. Common sense tells us that if you want to go to a bar, you can go to a bar.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News