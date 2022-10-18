 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Teachers asked to do too much

As a retired 38-year veteran teacher and the proud product of public schools way back when, the article ("ACT scores hit 30-year low," Oct. 13) about lower ACT scores drew my attention.

While the pandemic has played into these disappointing statistics, my sense is that the real reason is largely due to high school teachers spending much less time on their particular subject matter owing to their having to assume roles as psychologists, social workers, therapists, and counselors on a host of fronts, plus having often to act in loco parentis due to various conflicts, obligations and misplaced priorities in students' often-fractured homes.

While academic bright spots exist, the daily socialization needs of a large majority of students are often no longer addressed at home but are thrust on teachers instead. And it is they who bear the onerous burden of being all things to all people while academics often get left in the dust.

Jim Hejduk, Lincoln

