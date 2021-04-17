Letter: Teach children actual facts

In regards to the article "Proposed Standards Under Fire" (LJS, April 3) and Gail Rule's response in a letter April 11, "Board cuts off debate":

If you are afraid or uncomfortable using the correct terminology for genitalia then maybe you should attend a sex ed 101 class. Correct terminology is exactly that, so I don't understand the uproar about children using it.

Seventh graders defining sexual intercourse is informative, not "grooming." There are middle schoolers who are online (gasp) and are out there in the world, who have heard/seen sexually explicit things. Isn't it better to give them correct information?

As far as gender identity and reassignment goes, as much as some people don't want to accept it, there are "those" people out there. Sexual orientation/reassignment/identity are real situations that real people deal with. Is it not better to be informed rather than pretend that this isn't a real situation?