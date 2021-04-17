 Skip to main content
Letter: Teach children actual facts
Letter: Teach children actual facts

Nebraska State Board of Education meeting

Nebraska State Board of Education commissioner Matthew Blomstedt speaks about the time limits for the public comment period on the health standards draft at the board's meeting on Friday at the Courtyard Marriott. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

In regards to the article "Proposed Standards Under Fire" (LJS, April 3) and Gail Rule's response in a letter April 11, "Board cuts off debate":

If you are afraid or uncomfortable using the correct terminology for genitalia then maybe you should attend a sex ed 101 class. Correct terminology is exactly that, so I don't understand the uproar about children using it.

Seventh graders defining sexual intercourse is informative, not "grooming." There are middle schoolers who are online (gasp) and are out there in the world, who have heard/seen sexually explicit things. Isn't it better to give them correct information?

As far as gender identity and reassignment goes, as much as some people don't want to accept it, there are "those" people out there. Sexual orientation/reassignment/identity are real situations that real people deal with. Is it not better to be informed rather than pretend that this isn't a real situation?

Public school is not only for academic purposes but also for social learning. You will run into or (gasp) know someone who has a different sexual orientation than you ... or who has a "vagina" or "penis."

If you don't want your children to learn scientific/medical facts then home school them or send them to private school. The argument to that is, "Why should I have to send my child to private school?"

My counter to that is keep your religion out of my child's education. We will go to church for God, school for science.

Mindy Kellogg, Lincoln

