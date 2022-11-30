Letter: Taxpayers should get answers

The lack of transparency around the agreement to pay more than $500,000 to Eric Weber, the departing associate superintendent for human resources, and others whose work is changing, or those who had to do a little more, should be concerning.

No reason has been given for his exit (that’s OK) or why we are buying him out (that’s not OK). His health and reasons for any leaves of absence are understandably personnel issues, but why we are paying him to resign is not a personnel issue, and we deserve to know more.

If he is unable to work due to health, he can go on disability like the rest of us would. When there is a lack of transparency, we are left to wonder and speculate. Also, why are we paying already highly paid executives who did extra work in his absence? That is the nature of leadership positions; the work ebbs and flows, and they should not be paid for every additional widget they produce.

None of this makes sense. The public and taxpayers deserve a better explanation.

Mike Hopkins, Lincoln