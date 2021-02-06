 Skip to main content
Letter: Taxes putting state out of business
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

I cannot resist commenting on the property tax situation that is truly a hot topic in Nebraska this time of year. I am a descendant of immigrant farm families that began farming 150 years ago after immigration from Europe.

I was unable to farm due to physical and medical limitations, so 60 years ago I began studying engineering at UNL. It provided me the opportunity to be part of many exciting and important projects during the moon launch programs, large defense efforts and other things that kept us safe.

But what has really been important to me has been the efforts by Nebraska’s farmers. I have participated in that as a landowner, but in recent years, the high tax rates have caused me to sell nearly all my Nebraska land and move those investments to other places.

I am appalled at the attitude of tax collectors in Nebraska. They are truly clueless. And, the attitude of the governor and others clearly illustrate they have no idea what seemingly small tax changes cause. Their actions are destroying Nebraska as a place to do business.

Just what in the world is the matter with these people? They fail to realize they are putting Nebraska out of business.

It is time to simply fire them all. And, if possible, force them all to leave the state. Otherwise, it is going to be the complete end to one of the most productive places in our great nation.

Ron Klein, Berthoud, Colo.

