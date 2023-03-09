I pay a substantial part of my retirement income to the school system. In general, I don’t mind that because I like to live among educated people. But I do object, strenuously, to paying taxes for people to send their children to religious school. They have that choice without my tax money.

Churches don’t pay taxes, so why should I pay them to educate children who can get their schooling in public schools? Any money our government entities pay into sending children to religious schools comes from the taxes we pay to support public schools. I object even more strenuously to paying my taxes for vouchers to send children to private schools. Perhaps nobody noticed, but private companies sometimes expect to make a profit. So not only would my tax money go to education, it could also go to paying a profit to corporations. That’s not what I pay taxes for.