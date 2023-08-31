The Journal Star’s reporting on property taxes has been lacking.

It started out promisingly in January with an editorial that called for lowering levies "to collect the same revenue that was generated on property before the revaluation."

That’s now a distant memory.

The voter's guide for the city elections did not ask candidates how they thought the huge valuation increase should be handled — a serious omission.

But even worse have been the articles on the levies that just rehash the same data fog provided by local officials, focusing on levy and dollar amounts, but never the tax increase.

The math is not complicated: new levy multiplied by new valuation equals new tax.

For the City of Lincoln, the levy declined 5.6% while valuations increased 23%. So, 0.944 times 1.23 equals 1.16, meaning a 16% increase.

But readers never saw that reported, much less headlined. There was a headline about the $8 million increase in spending but nothing about how that required a 10% increase in property taxes in addition to the 6% increase already in the budget.

Similarly, Lincoln Public Schools is proposing a 9% increase, but the Journal Star headline was "Lincoln Board of Education proposes biggest levy decrease in more than 20 years."

A recent editorial noted frustration with the property tax process. That should include the reporting on that process. How can citizens provide feedback when they are kept in the dark about what local officials are proposing?

Kris Thompson, Lincoln