Letter: Tax relief with a gummy

The elections are over and now our governor and Legislature are again faced with the problem of reducing the property tax burden. If you examine your property tax statement, you can see there are multiple entities with taxing authority. So, to limit property tax growth, all entities would have to be bound by any proposed limits.

Public education is probably the biggest item on your property tax statement. The state has provided aid to education as a means to keep property taxes down.

This aid will be headed for discussion in the next legislative session, again. State aid comes namely from income and sales taxes. Thus, simple logic would say, if we increase state aid to reduce property taxes, income and sales taxes may need to be increased to fund it.

The real solution is to expand our tax base. Legalizing recreational marijuana will be one of the best options. With neighboring states legalizing marijuana, it just makes sense to jump on the bandwagon before we keep losing tax revenue to these other states, just as we lost gambling revenue to Iowa for years.

Other options include increasing income taxes on the high-income earners, raising liquor taxes instead of always raising cigarette taxes, as well as expanding gambling opportunities such as eliminating the need for the casino to be co-located with a horse racing track. But ultimately, gummies are the answer.

Paul Morrison, Lincoln