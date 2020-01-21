Letter, 1/22: Tax reform ideas underwhelming

Less than intellectually astute Gomer Pyle used to say, “Surprise, surprise.” Yes, “surprise, surprise,” another piece of “kick the can down the road” legislative garbage masquerading as “property tax reform” is flowing from the offices of the Nebraska Legislature's Revenue Committee chairwoman and governor’s office. (“Tax relief proposal tied to school aid,” Jan. 7).

The most troubling part of this ludicrous idea is that the committee chairwoman and governor's attempt at standup comedy and apparent enthusiasm for it is an insult to my intellect and should also be to most other Nebraskans.

To reduce a taxing base for local taxing entities and then fund it with potentially a one-time tax windfall is unconscionable. While displaying a mockery of Nebraska’s property tax reform attempts, the governor is doing nothing but appealing to his base by defunding public schools in the long term while rewarding the state's wealthiest with more tax cuts or exemptions.

Absentee landowners like Ted Turner will receive a tax reduction on his 506,935 Nebraska acres. God only knows what China’s Smithfield Foods and other foreign absentee landowners will get.