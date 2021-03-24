Letter: Tax plans will help wrong folks

Once again, I see that State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan and her cohorts are busy down at the good old Uni-Tax-'Em-All, or otherwise known as the Unicameral.

Of course, the good senator and others are trying mightily to achieve some sort of tax reform, or as I prefer to call it "tax reborn." This time, she talks about taxing many services that are currently not taxed. The most glaring statement is this grand tax plan gives relief to individuals and, of course, corporations.

Yes, corporations. Who do you think will benefit the most? I can only wonder.

By the way, this is great timing by Senator Linehan. Gasoline prices are starting to skyrocket, grocery prices are already through the roof and the cost of housing, utilities and other necessities is obscene. And yet, these fine senators want to play a tax shell game with Nebraskans' hard-earned income.

Term limits can't come nearly soon enough for some of these legislative taxaholics.

Lou Rybij, Lincoln

