Letter: Tax plans will help wrong folks
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Once again, I see that State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan and her cohorts are busy down at the good old Uni-Tax-'Em-All, or otherwise known as the Unicameral.

Of course, the good senator and others are trying mightily to achieve some sort of tax reform, or as I prefer to call it "tax reborn." This time, she talks about taxing many services that are currently not taxed. The most glaring statement is this grand tax plan gives relief to individuals and, of course, corporations.

Yes, corporations. Who do you think will benefit the most? I can only wonder.

By the way, this is great timing by Senator Linehan. Gasoline prices are starting to skyrocket, grocery prices are already through the roof and the cost of housing, utilities and other necessities is obscene. And yet, these fine senators want to play a tax shell game with Nebraskans' hard-earned income.

Term limits can't come nearly soon enough for some of these legislative taxaholics.

Lou Rybij, Lincoln

