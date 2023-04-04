I’m afraid too many are complacent about the legislation being debated now. Please pay attention to the estimates about LB754:

• The top 1% of earners ($603,000+) will save an average of $25,626 in tax credits.

• Those making $259,000 to $603,00 will save $4,431.

• Those making $30,000to $54,000 will save only $111.

• The 20% of us making less than $30,000? $20!

The argument: It will attract more rich people to our state.

Our state is already controlled by the wealthy -- governor, senators and representatives, and state legislators. This should be flipped so that those who are already here working hard to get by receive the most aid to move into higher income brackets.

Melodee Landis, Lincoln