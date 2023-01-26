Letter: Tax plan not a cut for all

Gov. Jim Pillen and the media have touted his new tax proposal as a tax cut and a flat tax. This is plainly false. A 3.99% flat tax rate for all brackets would be a tax increase on the lowest two brackets currently taxed at 2.46% and 3.51%. Kenny Zoeller, Pillen's director of the policy research office, and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan acknowledged as much and said Pillen and the Legislature would figure out how to handle those brackets so no one pays more taxes.

It's bad enough that Nebraska's wealthiest people will be paying the same rate as almost everyone else. But to lower the rate for those earning the least -- which absolutely should be done -- makes this not a flat tax.

The media should stop repeating this false line that it is a flat tax, and care must be taken to make sure those in the two brackets taxed below 3.99% are taken care of.

John Cartier, Lincoln