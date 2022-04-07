 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tax cuts won't keep folks here

If I hear, "We need to lower taxes to keep young people in the state," from legislators again I might scream.

The fact is over the past decade, according to the U.S. Census, the state of Nebraska increased its population from 1,826,305 people to 1,934,408.

Lincoln went from 258,379 to 289,102. Omaha gained population over the decade from 408,958 to 478,192.

Looks like living in Nebraska is popular. Mainly, the people clamoring for tax cuts are older wealthy people, not young people who don't own property or have a lot of wealth.

What's off-putting to younger people is how Nebraska is ruled by one particular party, the Republican Party, and whose priorities are set by the governor of the state, Pete Ricketts, who is not shy about using his family's wealth to fund death penalty implementation and a push for voter suppression via ID laws.

If the state does in the future lose population I'd chalk it up to frustration from young people regarding one party rule in Nebraska as being unfriendly to them.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

