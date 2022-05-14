 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tax cuts help wrong folks

Gov. Pete Ricketts greets Sen. Steve Lathrop at the end of the 2022 legislative session.

Newspaper headlines read that Nebraska lawmakers unanimously passed a historic $900 million tax cut.

Newspaper photos showed Gov. Pete Ricketts and his loyalists looking as fat, sassy and giddy as a herd of pigs cooling off on a hot August afternoon in a poop-filled hog wallow.

Hell bent on destroying George Norris' 98-year-old, unique, nonpartisan, Unicameral legislature. multimillionaire Ricketts should be smiling. His power grab gave him and his fellow multimillionaires and billionaires a 14.6% individual and a 22% corporate "trickle down" income tax cut of which a large chunk will go to out-of-state corporations.

Governor Ricketts rewarded his millionaire and billionaire ag landowners base with an increase in their inheritance tax exemption amount, decreased inheritance tax rates, and eliminated the tax entirely on any millionaire or billionaire heir 21 years old or younger.

State Sen. Wendy DeBoer attempted to give Nebraska's middle-income earners a 20% tax break. However, after passing the millionaire and billionaire tax breaks, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, doing Ricketts' bidding, said Nebraska could not afford the $97 million revenue loss from the DeBoer amendment.

Duped by a Social Security tax cut "dangling carrot," many have been deceived by Ricketts and Linehan.

After "controlling spending to cut taxes" for multimillionaire Pete Ricketts, our local property taxes will accelerate as rapidly as an American F-35 jet fighter climbing into the sky!

Alvin Guenther, Dunbar

