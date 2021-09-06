Letter: Tax credit for trees

Carbon pricing will just be another tax on doing business that will benefit none. If carbon users paid a tax and the biggest percentage of the money collected were returned as tax credits to those who planted trees, I could see that.

In fact, I have an idea that would allow investors to buy a tree and receive a tax credit for that tree every year for the amount of CO2 it processes. I am sure the USDA and our ag universities could crunch the numbers to arrive at the figures.