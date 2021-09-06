 Skip to main content
Letter: Tax credit for trees
Green infrastructure

As climate change exacerbates flooding risks, many cities have begun to explore “green” ways to handle stormwater beyond the typical “gray” solutions that are designed to transport water elsewhere, but don’t always work as planned. Nature-based alternatives that help water seep into the ground instead of getting stuck on streets or in homes can add to the aesthetics of a property and a home’s sales price.

Doubling the square footage of some green infrastructure — specifically rain gardens, planters, pervious pavement, or the shallow channels known as swales — near a home can produce an average 0.28% to 0.78% higher value — an increase of $700 to $1,950 for a $250,000 home. Even planting trees, which can help alleviate stormwater problems, can potentially benefit a home’s sales price.

 

 langkawi // Shutterstock

Carbon pricing will just be another tax on doing business that will benefit none. If carbon users paid a tax and the biggest percentage of the money collected were returned as tax credits to those who planted trees, I could see that.

In fact, I have an idea that would allow investors to buy a tree and receive a tax credit for that tree every year for the amount of CO2 it processes. I am sure the USDA and our ag universities could crunch the numbers to arrive at the figures.

Dennis Lorance, Lincoln

