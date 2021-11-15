Letter: Tax credit feeding children

Food insecurity and poverty continue to affect families in Lincoln and Nebraska. The 2019 Prosper Lincoln report noted more than 9,000 children in Lincoln live in poverty. Young children are the most vulnerable to hunger and its damaging effects. A way to ensure children have the food they need to survive and thrive is to extend the expansion of the Child Tax Credit.

In the five months since households started to receive Child Tax Credit payments, severe food insecurity among eligible families in the United States has dropped by 30%. Almost 90% of families with children are receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments. Distributing the credit monthly instead of as a one-time tax refund is an important feature of the expansion because it helps families make ends meet every month.

Please ask our representatives to make the Child Tax Credit permanent and fully refundable, to ensure low-income families can feed their children well. The Child Tax Credit will end in December if Congress does not act. Please contact Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer and your congressional representative to urge them to feed children.

Phyllis Arth, Annette Marquez, Tim Shaw, Lincoln

First Plymouth Bread for the World Team

