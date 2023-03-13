To Sen. Rob Clements regarding LB753, the private school scholarships tax credit bill, I would say, no, the bill most emphatically does not save the state money.

He states that it costs $14,000 on average to educate one student in Nebraska public schools. True. He also states that the average scholarship tax credit nationally is $4,000 and, therefore, Nebraska will save $10,000 per student for every student that transfers to a private school. False.

Most education costs are fixed: personnel, maintenance, utilities, transportation, etc. For example, if we have a class of 25 second graders and five of them transfer to a private school, according to Clements’ analysis the state will have saved $50,000. Nope. The state didn't save a penny. The 20 second graders who remain still need and have the same teacher in the same building. The only way LB753 could possibly save the school district and the state money is to close entire buildings or eliminate entire classes.

In fact, the Legislative Fiscal Office in the fiscal note for LB753 states, "… there would not only need to be a reduction in the number of students in the public school system, but also a reduction would need to be concentrated at the building or even the classroom level to reduce expenditures."

I also take exception to the implied assumption that a public school education is somehow inferior to a private school education. Our public schools are among the best in the country.

LB753 is a thinly veiled attempt to use tax dollars to fund private schools. Proponents argue this is about the freedom to choose where their children are educated. I'd say to them: You already have that freedom. You made that choice. You just don't want to pay for it.

Douglas Gibbs, Lincoln