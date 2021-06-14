 Skip to main content
Letter: Tax break will drive growth
Letter: Tax break will drive growth

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently signed LB64, a bill that will begin to eliminate state income taxes on Social Security benefits. Nebraska is just one of 13 states that currently tax Social Security benefits.

According to a study by AARP, Nebraskans age 50 and older account for 56 cents of every dollar in consumer spending in the state and generate an annual economic impact of $50 billion.

This tax reduction will be an economic driver for the state, and allowing older Nebraskans to keep a little more of their hard-earned benefits will mean they are better able to pay for things like the growing cost of prescription drugs, food and utility bills.

Thank you to Sen. Brett Lindstrom for introducing LB64, to Sen. Mark Kolterman for prioritizing the bill and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan for her work as chair of the Revenue Committee. This is an important victory for Nebraska’s Social Security beneficiaries.

David Holmquist, Omaha

State president, AARP Nebraska

