Ramesh Ponnuru is usually a thoughtful conservative commentator. His recent op-ed correctly states that “Resistance to the costs of taxes and regulations is likely to be a bigger obstacle to climate plans, in the end, than disbelief in global warming.”
But, sadly, his recent column ("Carbon taxes remain unpopular," Sept. 10) mostly promotes spin over truth.
The truth is that even conservatives support a carbon tax on fossil fuel companies. That support fails only when: commentators intentionally confuse the issue, politicians spin the facts to please their funders and special interest groups are allowed to lie about the science of climate change.
There is a small government, anti-regulation, market-based, revenue-neutral bill (HR 763) already in the House of Representatives. Conservative economists claim it will cut carbon while growing the economy. In contrast with Mr. Ponnuru’s claims, real, live Democrats in Congress support this bill that refunds everything to our families.
If radio and TV commentators cared more about truly informing their listeners (and less time encouraging public relations), then perhaps we could make headway in addressing climate change. More importantly we could reduce the hyper-partisanship poisoning our country.
I would love to see a resurgence of patriotism. The kind of patriotism built on honesty, not political slogans.
As John McCain said, “We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries,” and “Americans never quit. We never hide from history. We make history.”
It is time to address the climate crisis as only America can.
Terry Langan, Lincoln