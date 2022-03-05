Letter: Taking away property rights

The argument that private rights to how land can be used expire with the death of the owners is irrelevant if the previous owners of the land have taken actions that prevent or restrict the options for how the land can be developed for future use.

In this perspective, perpetual conservation easement agreements are no different from high-rise apartment complexes, road interchanges and industrial developments. The only difference is one is a legally binding entity written on paper, while the others are actions taken that can never in any practical or reasonable manner be reversed or restored and reclaimed back to the original state, i.e., a perpetual change by default.

Top-down versus bottom-up control is another contentious issue, with some believing local control in the form of county governments is superior to state or federal governments. Truth is, local government can be equally as tyrannical, despotic, misinformed, prejudicial and myopic as any overbearing state or federal government.

Furthermore, what is more local than a private landowner deciding how his/her property shall be used to serve the common good for future generations to follow. If bottom-up governing is superior to top-down, county governing is already stepping up and away from the local private property right.

Stu Luttich, Geneva

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0