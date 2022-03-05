 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Taking away property rights

  • 0
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

The argument that private rights to how land can be used expire with the death of the owners is irrelevant if the previous owners of the land have taken actions that prevent or restrict the options for how the land can be developed for future use.

In this perspective, perpetual conservation easement agreements are no different from high-rise apartment complexes, road interchanges and industrial developments. The only difference is one is a legally binding entity written on paper, while the others are actions taken that can never in any practical or reasonable manner be reversed or restored and reclaimed back to the original state, i.e., a perpetual change by default.

Top-down versus bottom-up control is another contentious issue, with some believing local control in the form of county governments is superior to state or federal governments. Truth is, local government can be equally as tyrannical, despotic, misinformed, prejudicial and myopic as any overbearing state or federal government.

Furthermore, what is more local than a private landowner deciding how his/her property shall be used to serve the common good for future generations to follow. If bottom-up governing is superior to top-down, county governing is already stepping up and away from the local private property right.

People are also reading…

Stu Luttich, Geneva

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Elect someone to unite us

Letter: Elect someone to unite us

I’m a native Nebraskan, raised in a small town, and I hunted pheasants with my dad. Fishing and hunting were our chief sources of protein.

Letter: Board must be accountable

Letter: Board must be accountable

Feb. 27 marked the 30th anniversary of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, which has funded conservation projects in all 93 counties. Nebraskans…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News