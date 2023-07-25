There were two important stories on the front page of the July 19 Lincoln Journal Star.

One was about the “hell ships” and other means of torture experienced by American soldiers in the Pacific theater during World War II. This heartbreaking story is just one more example of the suffering endured while thousands of men and women fought to secure American citizens’ rights to freedom and liberty.

The other story is about Mike Hilgers, Nebraska’s attorney general, who, along with attorneys general from 18 other states, is attempting to violate citizens’ rights. They want to ensure they have the right to track down the medical records of citizens who travel outside our state to receive care that is denied to them here in Nebraska.

For decades, even before HIPAA laws were established in 1996, individuals’ right to privacy of their medical records has been inviolate. It, of course, is no surprise that the article reports that all 19 attorneys general are Republican. These elected officials don’t go out of their way to interfere with someone who has used marijuana in another state where it is legal. Or those who went across the bridge to gamble when it was not legal here.

American servicemen and women gave their lives to protect our rights. Republicans dishonor these sacrifices when they disregard our right to privacy. They seem to believe it’s acceptable to interfere with the most private and personal decisions we make.

It is not.

Mickey Seefeld, Lincoln