Letter: Taking action as individuals
Letter: Taking action as individuals

Climate COP26 Summit

Climate activists hold a demonstration through the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit on Friday in Glasgow, Scotland.

 ALASTAIR GRANT, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Greta Thunberg says that we adults are "do nothings." We just talk at conferences and do not act to reverse climate change. The accusations of youth ring very true to me and trouble me a lot. I have seen glaciers disappear and western Nebraska and the mountain west dry and burn up. The deterioration is ramping up! We are failing our children and also ourselves.

Since I was raised to appreciate nature and to care for it, I have tried to do what I can and to pass on the values I have received. We are at a most critical time. If we really care about creation and our own quality of life, we can no longer rely on the government or other people to take action. Conferences really are mostly hot air!

We adult citizens must act to reduce our own carbon footprints. Some of us have the ability to reduce global warming. We can install solar panels and geothermal heat pumps on our houses and drive electric cars. We really can change our lifestyles to leave better legacies for our young people and for our own well being.

David B. Larson, Lincoln

