Letter, 2/2: Taking a chance for a child

I'm responding to the local view written by Herb Friedman and Brenda Geffen Friedman ("Abortion not about religion," Jan. 24).

In the mid-1960s, they were advised to kill their baby because of German measles contracted in the first trimester and the possibility of a permanently disabled child.

My mother also had German measles in the first trimester of her pregnancy with my only brother, Mike.

He was born with severe hearing loss, a permanent disability.

Did that make him not worthy of life? Does any disability, no matter how severe, deem that person not worthy of life?

We lived in a small town, and my mother drove to Lincoln once a week for therapy. This was in 1959.

Then, after kindergarten, my parents realized Mike needed more. They sold the family farm and moved to Lincoln, where he could attend Prescott Elementary. He learned to speak, learned sign language, was a high school athlete and a working member of society.

I wish the Friedmans had taken a chance, for their sake and their baby's.

Linda Pleskac, Lincoln

