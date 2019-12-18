Letter, 12/19: Take gaming money where it's wanted

Since the state of Nebraska doesn't seem interested in making it legal for me to play with my hard-earned money the way I want to, I will no longer play Nebraska Lottery games or the various lotteries they are tied to. I will instead take all of my gambling money to Iowa and would encourage Nebraska gamblers to do the same.

Iowa already takes in close to $400 million a year from Nebraskans to help them with their infrastructure, education and other needs, and since Nebraska's leadership obviously thinks it has enough our our tax dollars to handle all our education and infrastructure needs, I'll just continue crossing the border and put my fun money in play in Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas, where they seem to think we are smart enough that we can play with our money however we want, rather than act like a bunch of nanny-state hypocrites.