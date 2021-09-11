 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Take care of litter and city
0 Comments

Letter: Take care of litter and city

  • 0
Clean Across Lincoln

Hewan Adamu and her daughters Hana Mengiste, 11, and Brooke Mengiste, 8, pick up litter near Salt Creek during the Clean Across Lincoln event on Saturday. 

 AMBER BAESLER, Lincoln Journal Star

Two, four, six, eight. Who do we appreciate? The people of Lincoln who take pride in our beautiful city. We appreciate the folks who stop at a fast food place and take the leftover wrappers and drink containers home and put them in the garbage.

We love the wonderful folks who wear a mask at work or when they are visiting a friend in a health care center and put the mask in a wastebasket when they no longer need it. We adore everyone who picks up trash they find in our parks and along most of our busy streets. Litter doesn't evaporate, and most of it is not biodegradable. Lincoln is not a slum.

Taking care of our city is everyone's responsibility and is easy to do.

Marge Schlitt, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: NPPD must listen to users
Letters

Letter: NPPD must listen to users

  • Updated

I was interested to read the article regarding the Nebraska Public Power District's 8th Circuit Court of Appeals loss (Aug. 26). NPPD attempte…

Letter: Leave house numbers alone
Letters

Letter: Leave house numbers alone

  • Updated

The article "What's in a (street) name?" (Aug. 31) makes me wonder, as well as I'm sure the two property owners are, why the Planning Departme…

Letter: Keep abortion safe, legal
Letters

Letter: Keep abortion safe, legal

  • Updated

As a patient escort for Planned Parenthood, I see weekly how new laws effect people on the ground. Texas has just passed a law (SB8) that bans…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News