Letter: Take care of litter and city

Two, four, six, eight. Who do we appreciate? The people of Lincoln who take pride in our beautiful city. We appreciate the folks who stop at a fast food place and take the leftover wrappers and drink containers home and put them in the garbage.

We love the wonderful folks who wear a mask at work or when they are visiting a friend in a health care center and put the mask in a wastebasket when they no longer need it. We adore everyone who picks up trash they find in our parks and along most of our busy streets. Litter doesn't evaporate, and most of it is not biodegradable. Lincoln is not a slum.