Letter, 12/1: Take back Republican Party

It doesn't matter where your political alliances fall: President Trump should be impeached. The evidence is overwhelming. He has lied and impeded and covered up in all matters of the impeachment inquiry.

By now, we all know Trump is Trump. But now the once-proud and conscience-minded party is now a party of sycophants. The Republicans choose to ignore the facts. They choose to side with a man who makes friends with our enemies.

They choose to put the U.S. at risk by not supporting a European ally, Ukraine. Most of this benefits Putin. Some of you who would argue that no crime was committed, that the money was delivered. No harm no foul. But there was harm and attempted robbery.

The reason that the money was delivered was because Trump got caught. All of those who testified before Congress corroborate the allegation of quid pro quo. I know that some of you will argue there were others who could have gone before Congress and would favor Trump, but the White House blocked several of those who could testify, and others refused.

If you haven't watched Fiona Hill's testimony, you should. She is infinitely more intelligent than Trump and the others who supported him at the hearing. She confirmed the allegations and admonished the Republicans for promulgating Russian lies.