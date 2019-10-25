We face an epidemic of gun violence in this country. From mass shootings in schools, shopping centers and places of work to daily gun violence in communities across the country, we see 40,000 gun deaths a year. And the only way we're going to see meaningful change is if our leaders are willing to offer bold solutions.
As a veteran of the Global War on Terror who grew up in a rural community, I've always believed in the Second Amendment and responsible gun ownership.
But when we live in a country where students are being gunned down in their classrooms, where families' lives are being taken when they're shopping for school supplies or where cities across the country are seeing dozens of gun deaths in the span of two or three days, the time for timid solutions and small thinking is over.
I applaud Beto O’Rourke for his leadership in working to end the gun violence epidemic. His bold calls for removing weapons of war from our streets, and his commitment to traveling across the country meeting with survivors and victims of gun violence throughout his campaign, is ensuring that this country doesn't just "move on" from this issue.
To actually move the needle, we need leaders who are unafraid to challenge conventional wisdom and force us to have the conversation, especially when people's lives hang in the balance.
Dustin Jennings, Omaha