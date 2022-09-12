Letter: Take a breath

He told me he drove in Kabal. He was an education manager prior to working with the American forces.

We moved through town discussing speed signs and lane markings before the conversation returned to his homeland and family left there. "I got out. My brothers and sisters got out. My parents did not. The Taliban has come knocking on their door. They asked where the sons are."

His voice strained. Intensity does that. From him, I was retaught the lesson. Hate and evil are different -- the first, a feeling; the second, an adjective. "The Taliban are the most evil people in the world," he told me. "They kill people like you step on ants."

He was grateful to be in America. So grateful. Perhaps we should take a year off from our political dementia. Give it a rest. Chose more generous words. We are incredibly lucky to be here.

Don Cunningham, Lincoln