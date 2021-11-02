Letter: Tainting elections forevermore

In my lifetime, I have seen the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. I have seen one president assassinated, and one resign in disgrace. The turmoil of the anti-war protests, and the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

Through all of that, as a nation, we came out stronger and better. It is sad to see our democracy crumble because of blind allegiance to a political party and a would-be tyrant who cannot accept defeat. Jan. 6 should be a date remembered as much as Pearl Harbor.

Many in the Republican Party just want it to go away and act like it never happened. They can't or won't see it for what it was, an attempt to overthrow a fair election. It was an insurrection or a coup attempt, not a peaceful protest.

Donald Trump and his followers are still propagating the lie that the election was stolen from him. If he runs again and loses, he will claim that election was stolen also. Keep telling a lie big enough and loud enough, and people will start to believe it. Will we ever have an election that will be considered fair and free?