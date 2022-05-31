Letter: T-CPR can save lives

At 6 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2010, my husband awoke to hear me gasping for breath. When he tried to wake me, I stopped breathing. As a healthy 42-year-old at the time, I never expected he would have to save my life.

Thanks to my husband’s training in CPR and the calm reassurance and directions of the 911 operator, he was able to keep blood moving to my vital organs until the paramedics could arrive.

I cannot stress enough how important it is that our emergency 911 dispatchers are trained in telecommunicator CPR or T-CPR -- basically, how to talk someone through CPR over the phone until paramedics arrive.

A patient who suffers a cardiac arrest outside a hospital has a 64% higher likelihood of surviving upon to discharge if they receive T-CPR than if they did not receive T-CPR.

As we approach CPR Week this June, it would be wonderful if this training would be required of all our emergency dispatchers in all of Nebraska’s 93 counties. It will give Nebraskans, no matter where they live, a better chance at survival. No one knows better than I do the importance of T-CPR. It literally saved my life.

Ginny Curley, Omaha

