 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: T-CPR can save lives

  • 0

At 6 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2010, my husband awoke to hear me gasping for breath. When he tried to wake me, I stopped breathing. As a healthy 42-year-old at the time, I never expected he would have to save my life.

Thanks to my husband’s training in CPR and the calm reassurance and directions of the 911 operator, he was able to keep blood moving to my vital organs until the paramedics could arrive.

I cannot stress enough how important it is that our emergency 911 dispatchers are trained in telecommunicator CPR or T-CPR -- basically, how to talk someone through CPR over the phone until paramedics arrive.

A patient who suffers a cardiac arrest outside a hospital has a 64% higher likelihood of surviving upon to discharge if they receive T-CPR than if they did not receive T-CPR.

As we approach CPR Week this June, it would be wonderful if this training would be required of all our emergency dispatchers in all of Nebraska’s 93 counties. It will give Nebraskans, no matter where they live, a better chance at survival. No one knows better than I do the importance of T-CPR. It literally saved my life.

People are also reading…

Ginny Curley, Omaha

Health care logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Remarks show insensitivity

Letter: Remarks show insensitivity

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ insensitive statement about women or girls who have suffered rape or incest should not be allowed an exception to terminat…

Letter: Restaurant isn't your home

Letter: Restaurant isn't your home

Reading Jeff Korbelik’s recent restaurant review ("Wood-fired bread makes the difference at Lincoln's Pub," May 20) can easily be understood a…

Letter: Current laws ignore intent

Letter: Current laws ignore intent

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.…

Letter: Time to truly value life

Letter: Time to truly value life

Those leaders and lawmakers who will not vote to support gun reform should go to the morgues and view the bodies of each of the victims, meet …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News