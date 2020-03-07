Letter, 3/8: System not ready for coronavirus

Stopping the spread of the coronavirus is unlikely. Even though the only people infected in Nebraska are safely quarantined, it is just a matter of time.

We have an excellent health care system here, but our health care system isn’t set up in a way that will catch people early. For example, if people think they may have the virus, what should they do? On the surface, common sense would say to get tested and until the results come back you should self-quarantine to prevent infecting others.

How many can afford to miss work for a couple of weeks, and, if hospitalization is required, how many can afford the deductible? I suspect many who live paycheck to paycheck will just not get tested and hope it is just a cold or flu. For those who don’t have savings, hospitals pass those costs on to the rest of us. For those who have just started to save, they will be back at zero.

Some people who frequent these pages think that health care for others is just not their problem. Think about that when you are interacting with others as you go about your day. If one of them becomes infected, you, too, will be at risk. In the end, when health care becomes more about profits, it is the people that will suffer.

Mark Bauer, Lincoln

