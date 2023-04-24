I recognize some individuals have a need for concealed carry. But what about those who just want to conceal carry?

In following televised legislative debate on LB77, I heard concealed carry is a God-given right. I wondered why David didn't shoot Goliath rather use a stone. Why do churches prohibit guns?

Some stressed more guns make us safer. What a relief to know! Perhaps we should have a tax credit for new firearms purchases. I would like concealed-carry supporting senators to pass a law permitting me and other shotgun owners to saw off an extra shotgun so I can conceal carry it. They surely are less dangerous than an AR-style rifle.

I kept hearing that criminals are the only ones who injure someone with a gun. Law-abiding concealed carry folks don't ever drink too much, do not lose their tempers and will never, ever carry in prohibited places.

Another senator said thousands of Nebraska high school students are in gun clubs. I heard rural Nebraska needs concealed carry to protect themselves from mountain lions. Evidently mountain lions aren't deterred by open carry.

Nebraskans were told not to worry about training as new concealed-carry people will have the option to go online for training. That should make everyone feel better.

We are fortunate in that the senators in support of LB77 know exactly what our forefathers meant in interpreting the Second Amendment, and anyone else's opinion doesn't matter. At least the Nebraska Constitution is more definitive.

Ron Cunningham, Lincoln