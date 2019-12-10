Letter, 12/11: Surprise medical bills must stop

You’ve probably heard about surprise medical bills. Patients often receive them after being treated by a physician or hospital that was outside of their insurance network. Patients thought they were covered — because what else is the point of insurance? — but find out that their insurers don’t reimburse out-of-network bills.

Many rural patients don’t have a lot of options. The nearest hospital might be out of network or have physicians that are not within their insurance network. In emergencies, insurers cannot expect rural patients to drive hours to find an in-network physician or hospital.

Congress can close this loophole. The STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act would shield patients from surprise medical bills, and, under the bill, it wouldn’t matter what the network status is of the hospital you are rushed to during an emergency. You’re covered by your insurance plan, as you were promised when you first enrolled. That’s fair.

I am confident that Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer will support the bill. They have been longtime champions of patients, targeting crony healthcare schemes in the past. With support from our senators, we can put an end to surprise medical bills.

Shane Greckel, Bloomfield

