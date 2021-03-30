Letter: Supporting NU divestment

Friends (Quakers) believe that we must respect the ecological integrity and the sacredness of the natural world, that we all are interdependent and that we are called to be wise stewards of what God has provided.

We seek to challenge injustice by peaceful means. In her March 17 column, Brittini McGuire called on the University to divest from fossil fuel companies ("NU must act on divestment"). We agree.

The tactic of denying investment funds to companies that are engaged in unjust practices or that support a system that denies human rights is a well-tested means of effecting change nonviolently.

Our fossil fuel use is causing climate change. We see the beginnings of this climate change now in more damaging wildfires, hurricanes, droughts and floods. The longer we rely on fossil fuels, the greater the cost in human suffering and the risk to the future of all people on earth.

We applaud the steps the university has taken to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and energy use. The university reports that 74% of UNL’s electricity is carbon-fee, up from 52% in 2015. UNL supports LES’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2040 and the city’s Climate Action Plan.