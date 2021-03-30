 Skip to main content
Letter: Supporting NU divestment
Letter: Supporting NU divestment

Sandhills

The Grande Prairie Wind Farm near O'Neill in Holt County is said to be the largest in Nebraska.

 JoAnne Young

Friends (Quakers) believe that we must respect the ecological integrity and the sacredness of the natural world, that we all are interdependent and that we are called to be wise stewards of what God has provided.

We seek to challenge injustice by peaceful means. In her March 17 column, Brittini McGuire called on the University to divest from fossil fuel companies ("NU must act on divestment"). We agree.

The tactic of denying investment funds to companies that are engaged in unjust practices or that support a system that denies human rights is a well-tested means of effecting change nonviolently.

Our fossil fuel use is causing climate change. We see the beginnings of this climate change now in more damaging wildfires, hurricanes, droughts and floods. The longer we rely on fossil fuels, the greater the cost in human suffering and the risk to the future of all people on earth.

We applaud the steps the university has taken to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and energy use. The university reports that 74% of UNL’s electricity is carbon-fee, up from 52% in 2015. UNL supports LES’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2040 and the city’s Climate Action Plan.

In these ways, the institution has already demonstrated that it understands the science of climate change and feels a responsibility for people’s safety and welfare in the future.

Ms. McGuire writes that UNL has $92 million invested in the fossil fuel industry. Now would be a good time to find a better use for those funds.

Tom Hinshaw, Lincoln

Assistant clerk, Lincoln Friends Meeting

