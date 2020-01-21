Letter, 1/22: Support veterans with cemetery bill

State Sen. Dan Quick has introduced LB 911, supporting conversion of the current Central Nebraska Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery to a Nebraska State Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Urge your local senator to support this bill.

Currently the state of Nebraska has one state veterans cemetery, located in Alliance. It is our intent to expand the existing veterans memorial cemetery as part of the Grand Island Veterans Home redevelopment plan. Veterans and their family members will be interred in a beautiful, well-maintained burial park with the dignity and honor they deserve. The space will reverently honor veterans and their families and grow with the passage of time.

The property was originally donated to Central Nebraska veterans in 1887. It has now been transferred to the city of Grand Island. We are asking for a portion of the land, adjacent to the existing cemetery, to be transferred to the state to honor the veterans and loved ones who are currently buried there and so that future veterans and family members will have a peaceful resting place.

I am encouraging all to contact their state legislator to support this bill.

Donald Shuda, Dannebrog

Hall County Veterans service officer

