Letter, 3/8: Support palliative care initiative

As a palliative care advocate in Lincoln, I'd like to ask our community and specifically our U.S. senators to cosponsor the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act (S. 2080).

This bill is bipartisan, has already passed the House and helps patients with serious illness (and their families) manage their illnesses, avoid unnecessary hospitalization and retain their quality of life.

It also supports our healthcare workforce by providing grants, training and incentives for more people to go into this important line of work. It is supported by 52 professional healthcare organizations, including the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, the American Stroke Association, the Alzheimer's Association, American Geriatric Society, the National Coalition for Hospice and Palliative Care, the Catholic Health Association and the HealthCare Chaplaincy Network.

It is rare for a piece of legislation to have such broad support, and in this era of division and partisanship, shouldn't we focus on the things we can all agree on? We can support our neighbors who are coping with serious illness and make sure they can access quality person-centered, interdisciplinary care by supporting the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act.

Stacie Sinclair, Lincoln

