Letter: Support LPS, not loud anti-maskers

I have listened to quite a few public commenters at recent Lincoln Board of Education meetings and found myself appalled at the vitriol (including threats) directed at board members.

Loud does not mean credible — and I heard a lot of loud. On the issue of mask-wearing, I heard person after person cite their own (unfounded, unscientific, and disproven) rationale for why Lincoln Public Schools should not require the wearing of masks during an ongoing pandemic.

Since LPS is, after all, in the business of educating, it’s ironic that people are essentially asking LPS to make decisions that are not based on scientific and medical facts — in other words, essentially saying “we want you to teach our kids facts in school and stick to reading, writing and math, but don’t use facts to formulate policy.” (Spoiler alert: reading, writing and math are gateway drugs to actual science and medicine.)

The delta variant has proven more transmissible and can cause more serious illness in those who cannot yet be vaccinated. This is credible information. We need more people vaccinated; in the meantime, we must use proven mitigation efforts like universal masking — then we can do away with masks altogether.