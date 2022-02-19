Letter: Support key before prison

Thank you, Nebraska legislators, for approving funding to increase the wages of those working in our state prisons. I wholeheartedly supported that effort to keep trained staff and find more people who want to work in the system. We need more people: correctional officers, trained therapists, medical staff, teachers. We need more people; we do not need another prison.

To return responsible people, we need to treat them with humanity and respect. We do not keep pets locked in a cage 24/7. Keep in mind that most inmates were abused themselves, have addiction issues and often PTSD. They need treatment for the issues that brought them there, and they need our help upon release.

A recent Journal Star edition headline said, "Critical services providers seek more state funding" (Feb. 8). They provide preventative measures to our prison crisis. Instead of funding a $236 million new prison, spend it on people and programs. We need these critical service providers pre-prison, in prison and upon release. This is the answer to overcrowding and recidivism. This is the good legacy that Gov. Pete Ricketts and our Nebraskan representatives can leave behind.

Debra J. Johnson, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0