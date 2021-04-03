Letter: Support entire Constitution

I find it sad that we, as a country, are getting used to mass casualties involving gun violence. After each incident, many of my countrymen stand on the Second Amendment and vow that every citizen has the right to own as many firearms as they want and that those weapons should be easily obtained by any citizen who wants one.

Sadly, that same overwhelming and enthusiastic support does not exist for the 15th Amendment. Every time a Democrat is elected, Republicans race to enact legislation targeted at making our right to vote more encumbered.

The right to vote is every bit as important as the right to carry an AR-15 loaded with enough ammo to kill, wound or maim dozens of citizens in a matter of seconds.

Clearly, our country has issues with gun violence, and we continually try to look the other way. Guns don't kill people. People kill people.

There is no proof to substantiate the idea that our elections are so severely flawed that we need to make voting more difficult. Voting should be easy, and enacting laws that infringe upon a citizen's right to vote go against the Constitution of the United States.