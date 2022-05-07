 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Support end to Yemen war

U.S. Capitol

Flags fly Tuesday in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 1, 2019.

 JOSE LUIS MAGANA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Because of our news coverage of the war in Ukraine, we can see how horrible it is when one’s community and family are destroyed by bombing, shooting, death and destruction. We try to help, and we as individuals feel powerless to stop the war.

There is another war going on which we do have power to stop. Our own country has been giving support of many kinds to the Saudi-led war in Yemen. There are good reasons for hope that we can do something to end this war.

In 2019 there was bipartisan support in Congress for ending our involvement. There has been a truce and for two weeks no bombs have been dropped and the blockade has been eased. There continues to be popular bipartisan support for ending the war in Yemen. Congress still has a critical role to play.

What we can do is ask our Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse to support a war powers resolution to end our involvement in that war. A resolution is being offered now in the House and will soon be offered in the Senate. I hope our Nebraska congressional people will support it.

Jean Eden, Lincoln

