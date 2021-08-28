Letter: Support direct care workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has punctuated the crisis in care in this country, but for people with disabilities and their families, this crisis was decades in the making.

Pre-pandemic, there was a nationwide shortage of direct care workers, those who support people with disabilities in their homes and communities. For people with disabilities, those direct care workers make all the difference between a life in the community and a life without opportunity.

But their wages on average are less than $12 per hour, and there is more than 50% turnover annually, making it difficult to provide continuity in services and threatening the quality of care.

As a direct care worker for more than 23 years in Lincoln, it is very clear to me that wages need to be increased for people who provide this very important work to our most vulnerable population. Most direct care workers have to work two full-time jobs to just meet the basic needs of their families. This is very emotionally and physically draining on staff and families and is one of the reasons there is a great deal of turnover in this workforce.

A raise is long overdue.