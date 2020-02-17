Letter, 2/18: Support bill on teen tanning

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, and, unfortunately, rates have been rising for the past 30 years. As a dermatology physician assistant working in Lincoln for the past 22 years, I have seen firsthand the devastating consequences of indoor tanning among my teenage patients.

Therefore, I am truly grateful that Sen. Rick Kolowski introduced a bill, supported by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, to limit indoor tanning and protect young people under the age of 18.

People using tanning beds before the age of 35 increase their risk of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, by 59%. Melanoma risks are even higher when tanning before age 25, and, in Nebraska, female high school seniors are the most frequent users of tanning devices. It is important to note that the amount of radiation produced during indoor tanning is similar to that of the sun, and in some cases may be even stronger.

We do not always make the best choices when we are young. Please help keep our children from making one with lasting consequences. I encourage all lawmakers to support Senator Rick Kolowski’s bill and prohibit tanning for people under the age of 18, with no exceptions.

Jacki Kment, Lincoln

