I am a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a member of the women’s soccer team. As a female in sports, I support transgender female athletes.

Before a bill involving any obstruction to transgender athletes is even suggested, we need to have more research to support this legislation. There are already requirements for NCAA athletes to reach when they are in the process of transitioning. When it comes to high school athletics the focus is more on developing the athlete as a person.

We cannot lose sight of helping individuals develop their identities and helping them grow into adults instead of teaching hate and discrimination.

It is a dream to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community and play soccer at Nebraska. I fully support every individual who wants to play sports in high school and college.

Cece Villa, Lincoln