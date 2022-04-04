Letter: Sunken garden and high praise

I was thrilled to see the editorial “A tip of the hat to Lynn Johnson” (March 24) and the showcase to his dedicated service to Lincoln as its longtime Parks and Rec director.

I was born and raised in Lincoln and have only recently moved back. On my many travels when I would tell people I was from Lincoln I can’t tell you the numbers worldwide who would rave about Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens.

I’ve seen Lynn at the “Wake Up the Beds” and “Put the Beds to Bed” events, not to mention the wonderful "Art in the Garden" event. He works tirelessly for the community that comes out to work in and marvel at what I call the crown jewel of Lynn’s accomplishments, a place of beauty, art and amazing floral design.

From the community engagement to the reputation worldwide, the Sunken Gardens is indeed Lynn’s finest accomplishment and something we all should admire, along with urging Lynn’s replacement to support, grow and flower.

Rosemary Reed, Lincoln

