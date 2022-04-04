 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Sunken garden and high praise

  • 0
Lynn Johnson

Lynn Johnson, who has served as Director of the Parks and Recreation Department since 2000, will retire in June 2022. COURTESY PHOTO

 COURTESY PHOTO

I was thrilled to see the editorial “A tip of the hat to Lynn Johnson” (March 24) and the showcase to his dedicated service to Lincoln as its longtime Parks and Rec director.

I was born and raised in Lincoln and have only recently moved back. On my many travels when I would tell people I was from Lincoln I can’t tell you the numbers worldwide who would rave about Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens.

I’ve seen Lynn at the “Wake Up the Beds” and “Put the Beds to Bed” events, not to mention the wonderful "Art in the Garden" event. He works tirelessly for the community that comes out to work in and marvel at what I call the crown jewel of Lynn’s accomplishments, a place of beauty, art and amazing floral design.

From the community engagement to the reputation worldwide, the Sunken Gardens is indeed Lynn’s finest accomplishment and something we all should admire, along with urging Lynn’s replacement to support, grow and flower.

People are also reading…

Rosemary Reed, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: GOP has a double standard

Letter: GOP has a double standard

Reading another story about Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and his federal trial, I am struck by a simple comparison of the possible ramifications -- n…

Letter: Government drives inflation

Letter: Government drives inflation

Our inflation rate has two or more major causes. President Joe Biden’s statement that “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore” shows B…

Letter: Watching panel was painful

Letter: Watching panel was painful

Listening to some of our esteemed senators pontificate for 20 minutes while questioning Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was …

Letter: The numbers don't lie

Letter: The numbers don't lie

A recent report by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson identified 258 victims of sexual abuse by 57 different priests, deacons and school …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News