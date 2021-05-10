 Skip to main content
Letter: Students teaching great lesson
Letter: Students teaching great lesson

Belmont 4.29

TRACKS scholars gather after walking the red carpet on Thursday at the Lincoln Community Playhouse for the premiere of "We Will Not Be Silent." Pictured with Belmont teacher Bobbie Ehrlich (back, from left) are Alex Morris, Jevon Payne, Mohamed Sabiel, Eveline Ungery, Keith L. Brown, Kenadee Broussard (front), Leriya'h Clay, Payton Craine and Alejandra Moreno.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Kudos to the Belmont Elementary School TRACKS scholars ("The brilliance of the Belmont TRACKS Scholars shines on big screen," May 2) and the dedicated educators and parents/guardians that worked so diligently to produce the documentary "We Will Not Be Silent."

In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic and a climate of ongoing violence and aggression against targeted groups, these courageous young people allowed their voices to be heard and their faces to be seen by engaging in positive youth action.

We would do well to learn how to live and act from these young people instead of engaging in partisan politics, a lack of basic civility, exclusionary practices and behaviors and disrespect and disregard for individuals because of differences in appearance and philosophy.

May we examine ourselves, particularly our hearts, and determine to live and act in a manner that honors others, even when we don't share the same world view.

"And a little child shall lead them." -- Isaiah 11:6

Dolores Simpson-Kirkland, Lincoln

