Letter: Students teaching great lesson

Kudos to the Belmont Elementary School TRACKS scholars ("The brilliance of the Belmont TRACKS Scholars shines on big screen," May 2) and the dedicated educators and parents/guardians that worked so diligently to produce the documentary "We Will Not Be Silent."

In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic and a climate of ongoing violence and aggression against targeted groups, these courageous young people allowed their voices to be heard and their faces to be seen by engaging in positive youth action.

We would do well to learn how to live and act from these young people instead of engaging in partisan politics, a lack of basic civility, exclusionary practices and behaviors and disrespect and disregard for individuals because of differences in appearance and philosophy.

May we examine ourselves, particularly our hearts, and determine to live and act in a manner that honors others, even when we don't share the same world view.

"And a little child shall lead them." -- Isaiah 11:6

Dolores Simpson-Kirkland, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0