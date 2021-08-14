Letter: Students need better sex ed

I am writing in response to the dilution of the proposed sex education standards. I grew up in a town of 500, where sex education was a unit in ninth grade health class.

Our gym teacher taught it even though he didn’t have any training. He put things in crude terms, telling us to just “pull out” if we didn’t have a condom. Abstinence was key. And sex was between a man and a woman.

We weren’t provided with comprehensive, medically accurate sex education. There was nothing about gender identity or sexual orientation. I didn’t even hear the term transgender until I was in college. College was also the first time I met another queer person. The only examples I had prior were from television shows.

Having medically accurate sex education would have been life changing. I didn’t know my gender identity until I was 24, and I was well into my 20s before I became sexually active because I didn’t know the mechanics. I didn’t know about sex, and, because of it, I was put in unsafe situations.

My schools failed to equip me with the necessary tools to make informed choices about my sexual and reproductive health care and identity. I feel like I got cheated out of a childhood because mine was spent closeted.